Weston
June 23, 1967 — March 13, 2019
A celebration of life for Allison Lynn Faircloth will be held at Weston-McEwen High School on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Allison passed away at her mountain home on March 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Allison was born on June 23, 1967, in Burley, Idaho, to Kathleen and Harold Youncs. In her youth she kept active playing basketball, cheerleading, and playing bagpipes in the pipe and drum band, before graduating from Weston-McEwen High School in 1985.
Shortly afterwards she began working for Western Farm Services, where she worked for the next 30 years. She married her husband Kenneth Faircloth on July 2, 1994, and was happily married for 24 years.
She enjoyed watching her kids in sports and was an energetic member of the Weston-McEwen High School booster club for many years while her kids were in school.
Family always came first for Allison. She loved traveling, and spending time together with her family. Her favorite destination was Hawaii. Her children now imagine her free spirit walking along the beaches of the North Shore while watching the surfers.
She is survived by her mother, Kathleen Youncs-Wilson; her husband, Kenneth Faircloth; two brothers, Roger and Mark Youncs; daughter Sheridan Eisenbach (Cain); two sons, Rawley and Riley Faircloth; two nieces and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Harold Youncs.
