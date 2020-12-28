Pendleton
March 9, 1928 — December 17, 2020
Alverda White passed away peacefully in her home on December 17. She was 92 years old.
Alverda was born on March 9, 1928, to parents Francis and Blanche Thorne. She was the oldest of four siblings, Richard Ray Thorne (deceased), John Emory Thorne of Pilot Rock and James Levi Thorne of Walla Walla.
Alverda married Jack White in 1954, and they had two daughters, Kathy and Mary White. Alverda was an incredible mother to her daughters, and later an incredible grandmother to her grandsons, Chad and Christopher.
For over 30 years, Alverda worked at the Pendleton Woolen Mills factory, from where she retired in 1998. She walked to and from work every day. She had no interest in driving a car, so all of her life she walked. All of her shopping and errands were done on foot. She walked every day, well into her later years. She attributed her health and longevity to her many years of vigorous walking.
Alverda was always incredibly dedicated to her family. She was the best daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and mother that she could possibly be. She will remain a remarkable example of kindness, generosity, empathy and great strength that we will continue to aspire to. Our lives have been greatly enriched her love.
Services will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel on January 9 at 10 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
