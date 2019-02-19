Ione
July 1, 1935 — February 6, 2019
Alvin “Art” Lindstrom, age 83, passed peacefully in his sleep on February 6, 2019, of natural causes.
Born in Ione, Oregon, on July 1, 1935, to Franklin and Edris Lindstrom, also of Ione, Art was one of twin boys. Art and Roy attended a one-room schoolhouse north of Ione, and graduated from Ione High School in 1954. The brothers joined the Army in 1958 and were honorably discharged in 1960.
After returning to Ione, Art raised cattle and dryland wheat along with his father and brother as Lindstrom & Sons on 5,000 acres north of Ione.
The early 1960s was a great time for Art: he married his wife, June Lindstrom (Bray), and the couple created a ranch family that included son John and daughter Teena.
In 1968, the twin brothers opened Lindstrom Brother Iron Works specializing in the fabrication of implement hitches, boom trucks, flatbed trailers and many other products still in use 50 years later.
When circle irrigation was in its infancy, the two brothers successfully designed and built their own hydraulic driven pivot irrigation systems. Eventually, Art and Roy ventured on, each taking their skills on separate paths. Art chose to continue using all of his skills in fabrication, fertilizer and chemical application, well drilling, truck driving, irrigation systems, woodworking, painting and anything that he put his mind to. His work ethic and friendly nature brought him much success and many friends.
After the ranch, Art lived in Hermiston, Culver and Pendleton, Oregon. He wanted to be involved as a grandfather, dad and friend to anyone. He succeeded in his mission by using his “shop” as an area that included a cup of coffee, socializing, sharing the principles of good work ethic and useable trade experience.
Art had many pets and a pure touch of caring for all animals he came into contact with. His dogs in specific were always well hand fed with a smile on his face.
Art lived a lifetime full of love, caring, honor and humility while never forgetting his Ione roots. He remained with his beloved wife and close to his family through all his years.
Art is survived by his wife June, son John with wife Ronna Lindstrom and daughter Teena with husband Jerry Hubbard. He will be missed by his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will take place at the Ione Oregon Cemetery this upcoming spring. Interment will be in the Lindstrom family plot. Services are pending and will be announced at a future date. Sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
