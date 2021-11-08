Amber was born July 21, 1980, to parents Quentin and Teresa Ketchersid in Pasco, Washington. She passed away Sept. 28, 2021, in Yakima, Washington at the age of 41.
Amber lived most of her life in the Tri-Cities, Washington area with some time spent in Pendleton, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, Hermiston, Oregon, and Happy Valley, Oregon. Amber attended schools in Richland, Washington, and Umatilla, Hermiston and Ukiah, Oregon.
Amber had many interests growing up including violin and dance lessons, art, crafts and drawing and traveling with family. She had hoped to one day write and illustrate a children’s book.
Amber loved the time she was able to spend with grandmothers Polster, Ketchersid and Grandma Betty.
When Amber became a mother, her greatest loves were her children. She always wished that she would be able to spend more time with them as they grew up.
Amber is survived by her father, Quentin and stepmother, Salli Ketchersid; mother, Teresa and stepfather, Allen Pegram; her children, Mallory Keck, Austin Keck and Dominick Eisele; her brothers, Dustin Ketchersid, Kyle Ketchersid; sister, Samantha Leahy (Pegram); her grandmother, Mary E Ketchersid and grandfather, James H. Langdon; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life was held Oct. 16, 2021, at the Kennewick Valley Grange.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.