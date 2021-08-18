Amy Jeanne Pearson was born in 1957 in San Jose, California, the last of five siblings. Her father’s medical practice moved the family to the redwood mountain town of Garberville in Northern California two years later, and eventually to Moro Bay where Amy graduated high school.
She met Matt Henry, her husband for 42 years, in Santa Cruz, California, in 1979 where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in psychology. She and Matt fell deeply in love, married in 1981 and moved to Eugene, Oregon, in 1992.
While there, they felt God’s call to enter congregational pastoral ministry and they entered the American Baptist Seminary of the West in Berkeley, where they received Master of Divinity degrees to become ordained clergy. Amy graduated the top of her class in 1998, awarded the highest GPA in her graduating class of 30.
She and Matt were called to serve United Methodist Churches in Milton-Freewater, Weston and Pendleton, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho, from 2000-11. They resettled back in Pendleton in 2011 where Amy became a chaplain for St. Anthony Hospice until her disease made it impossible for her to continue.
During her brief life, Amy touched hundreds of lives, blessing and healing and reintegrating broken souls and scarred dignities and lost spirits looking to find their way home. At the head of this line stands her husband Matt, who loves her forever, misses her forever, waits for her forever and who was fortunate to be married to a wife he never fully deserved.
Amy was pre-deceased by her parents, John and Ruth Mitchell Pearson, and survived by husband Matt Henry; sisters Karen (Wayne) Stayer, Jan (David) Robertson and Margit (Art) Willey; brother Robert (Mary) Pearson; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Andrews Mission Church on the reservation on Saturday, Aug. 28, with a lunch to follow.
Matt deeply thanks Vange John Memorial Hospice staff; Javonte, Alana and all the nursing staff at Juniper House; and their friends and family for getting them through this process.
Amy was the best soulmate and friend anyone could ever possibly have. She will be deeply missed until we get to dance once more.
