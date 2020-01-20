Scappoose
June 29, 1966 — December 19, 2019
Amy Lynn (Bechler) Gray, a longtime resident of Scappoose, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Westside Kaiser Foundation Hospital. She was born in Mountain Home, Idaho, on June 29, 1966.
Over the years, Amy served up many warm smiles as a waitress at Ichabod’s Restaurant. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, camping and cherishing her family, friends and their beloved dog, Rosie.
Amy was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She is survived by her husband, Larry Gray; her son, Michael Omstead, and daughter-in-law Keely Omstead; her mother, Nancy Smith; her stepmother, Hattie Bechler; her brother, David Bechler; her sister, Lauri Bechler; and her sister, J.Deane Coombs, and brother-in-law Larry Coombs.
Amy joined her father, Charles Bechler, resting in heavenly peace, but she will always be here in our hearts.
Friends are invited to join Amy’s family for a memorial celebrating her life at the Columbia Funeral Home, 681 Columbia Blvd., Saint Helens, on January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Umatilla, Ore. A celebration of life reception will follow the graveside service at 81765 Westfall Lane, Umatilla.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of local arrangements.
