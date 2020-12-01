Spokane, Washington
December 3, 1979 — November 22, 2020
Andrea Michele (York) Barkstrom, of Spokane, Washington, formerly of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, passed away November 22, 2020, at her home at the age of 40 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID virus.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90260-3721, or pancan.org, or through the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
Andrea was born December 3, 1979, in Walla Walla, Washington, the daughter of Debbie and Corky York. She grew up and attended school in Milton-Freewater, graduating from McLoughlin High School in 1998. After her graduation from high school she attended Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, receiving a master's degree in speech language pathology.
On June 21, 2003, she married Tyler Barkstrom in Milton-Freewater. The couple lived in Spokane from 2002 through 2004. They then moved to Everett from 2004 until 2007. In 2007 they moved their family back to Spokane and created an immense group of friends and all things family.
Andrea had numerous hobbies and passions: avid Scout mom, Orange Theory fitness, long distance running, Disney, camping, church, walks, family game night, Zac Brown Band, WSU football, and all things family. She is a member and was recently baptized at the Life Center Church in Spokane. Andrea was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority and maintained those relationships with her sisters.
She is survived by her husband Tyler Barkstrom; son Keegan Barkstrom; daughter Presley Barkstrom; her parents, Corky and Debbie York; sister Kate York and partner Andrea Amezcua; in-laws Mike and Karen Barkstrom, Tara and Brad Walls, and Tami and Austin Mudd; uncles and aunts Skip and Cheryl York, Mick York, Gary Kelly, Lenore and Tim Theiss; cousins Jenny York, Ranzy York, Jon York, Apryll Watanabe, Josh Kelly, Courtney Dunwoody, Becki Hamel, Trae Robertson and Taridy Murray; and nieces and nephews Cora and Jack York, Knox Anthis, Oliver Moon, Makhya Grace Walls, Evan Mae Mudd and Charlotte Grayson.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.