Hermiston
April 17, 1958 — January 9, 2021
Aniceto Garcia Natera of Hermiston was born April 17, 1958, in the Philippines, the son of Leovigildo Adante Natera and Evangelina Rodriguez Garcia. He passed away at his home in Hermiston on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the age of 62.
Aniceto lived in the Philippines throughout his childhood and early adult life. As a young man he joined the U.S. Navy construction battalion, where he served for many years until retiring in the early 2000s. In 1998, he moved to Oregon and settled in the Hermiston area soon thereafter. He then went back to school to become a LPN, working as a home health nurse for many years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston.
He is survived by his children Anthony Natera, Lea Anne Natera (Marc Leonard) and Evangeline Natera; three brothers, Leonides Natera, Leopoldo Natera and Eleuterio Natera; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and several brothers and sisters.
A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church (due to COVID restrictions, a time will not be announced).
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
