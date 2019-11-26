Hermiston
Sept. 27, 1934 — Nov. 23, 2019
Ann Marie (Elliott) Leonard of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on September 27, 1934 in Bozeman, Montana, to parents, Jerry and Myrtle Bean Elliott. She died on November 23, 2019 in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 85 years.
Her family moved to Butte, Montana, when she was a small child and then to Portland, Oregon, when she was in the fourth grade. Ann attended St. Francis of Assisi grade school and St. Mary’s Academy where she graduated in 1952 as salutatorian. She attended Marylhurst College on a nursing scholarship for one semester.
Ann was united in marriage to John Myles Leonard on April 11, 1953, in Portland, Oregon. She worked for several companies before the birth of their first child when she stayed at home to care for their growing family. They continued to live in Portland until moving to Hermiston, Oregon, in 1996 where she has lived since. Ann was a member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and hunting. Ann cherished time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Yvonne Breese (Tom), Potlatch, Idaho; son, Matthew “Matt” Leonard (Deanna), Hermiston, Oregon; son-in-law, Dennis Dixon, Fall City, Oregon; sisters, Helen Elliott, Garibaldi, Oregon; Barbara Lester, Battleground, Washington; Dorothy Colombe, Dallas, Oregon; Davia Elliott, Troutdale, Oregon; Patricia Sanders, Troutdale, Oregon; and Carol Blanton, Portland, Oregon; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Leonard; daughter, Molly Cecilia Dixon; granddaughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Breese; her parents; brother, Joe Elliott; and sister, Rita Joan.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m.
Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon. Please share memories of Ann with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
