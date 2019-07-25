Hermiston
August 27, 1949 — July 16, 2019
Anna Marie “Squeek” Boursaw of Hermiston was born August 27, 1949, in Newberry, Michigan, the daughter of Sherley and Beverly (Brunette) Boursaw. She passed away surrounded by her loving family in Richland, Wash., on July 16, 2019, at the age of 69 years.
During her early childhood, Anna lived in Michigan until moving to Oregon in the late 1950s. She lived in Rainier and Arlington, Oregon, where she attended school. She moved to Eastern Oregon in the early 1970s where she has resided since.
Anna was an amazing cook and worked in restaurants, schools and used her skills in many locations. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making crafts. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Timothy.
She is survived by her children, David Bailey of Irrigon, Channon Baker of Pilot Rock, Shirlan McKay of Fossil, Daina Srofe of Stanfield, Timmie (Patrick) Curtis of Stanfield and Darla Hunt of Irrigon; sister Patricia Boursaw; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Stanfield Moose Lodge, 615 W. Coe Ave., Stanfield, Ore.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society in her memory.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
