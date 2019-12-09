Woodburn
July 11, 1932 — December 3, 2019
Annabelle Lee Lofton Jaeger, 87, died peacefully at Emerald Gardens in Woodburn, Oregon, on December 3, 2019, just 22 months after her beloved husband, Bill.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be said on December 13, 2019, at 7 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church in Condon. Funeral Mass will be December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church. Graveside service will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Condon. There will be a potluck luncheon and a time to visit and enjoy one another’s company.
Annabelle Lee Lofton Jaeger was born on July 11, 1932, the fifth child of Bert and Alta (Born) Lofton. They lived in Fox Valley and she went to school there and then Mount Vernon and to Rock Creek School, finally graduating from Gilliam County High School in 1951.
She met William (Bill) Gustav Jaeger at the Mikkalo Grange and on June 16, 1951, they were married and made their first home in Antone, Oregon. This union lasted 66 years. Their first child, Dixie May, was born while they lived in Antone. Art and Kitty sold that property and so Bill and Annabelle moved to the mouth of Willow Creek near Arlington where they grew hay for the cattle on the home place. Their second daughter, Judy, was born while they were living at the mouth of Willow Creek.
They moved to the home place and shortly thereafter Art and Kitty retired to Woodburn, Oregon, and Bill took over running the farm. Annabelle kept the books. While at the Condon ranch, another daughter, Catherine, and a son, Robert, were born.
She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters, St. John Altar Society, Mikkalo Grange, The Sorority, the Gilliam County Historical Society, the Wheat League and the Lady Elks.
She is survived by a daughter, Judy Thomsen (Ted) of Condon, daughter Catherine Zollner (Bernie) of Woodburn, and son Robert Jaeger (Misty) of Condon. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Jaeger, a daughter, Dixie May Olson (Eldon), and her parents Bert and Alta Lofton.
Memorial contributions may be made to Condon Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 385, Condon, OR 97823 or St. John Church, P.O. Box 485, Condon, OR 97823.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
