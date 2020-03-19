Boardman
November 13, 1959 — March 17, 2020
Anne Teresa Orcutt of Boardman was born on Friday, November 13, 1959, in Anchorage, Alaska, the daughter of Frank and Dixie (Katt) Alston. She passed away in Hermiston on March 17, 2020, at the age of 60.
Anne moved from Anchorage, Alaska, to Pendleton, Oregon, when she was five. She attended kindergarten through 10th grade in Pendleton and graduated from high school in Boardman.
She worked for Lamb Weston in Boardman for several years and worked as the librarian at Sam Boardman Elementary School for over 20 years.
Anne loved celebrating with her family and trips to the Oregon coast. She was a great storyteller and had a marvelous sense of humor. She loved inspiring the staff and students at SBE. She was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ and encouraged all she met.
Anne married Johnny Orcutt on July 24, 1982, in Hermiston, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Marshall; and her sister, Kathy.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Johnny; daughters Andrea and Shelly; son Harley and wife Courtney; grandchildren Maddyn and John; sister Susan Klein; brothers Alan and Danny Alston; and several extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, please send your favorite children's book to your local library.
A private graveside service and interment were held at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
