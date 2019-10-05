Pendleton
February 22, 1937 — October 3, 2019
Anthony Thornton Jones Jr. was born on Feb. 22, 1937 in Charleston, West Virginia. Anthony (Tony) and his beloved wife, Bonnie, lived a simple life, just the two of them. Tony retired from the railroad as a track inspector, where he worked many years. He loved spending time with his lovely wife, Bonnie, and their two dogs, Shadow and Bear. Tony enjoyed telling stories of the adventures he had when working on the railroad.
Bonnie and Tony were married on November 1, 1958, and spent everyday together. Tony proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged on March 24, 1963. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie J. Jones of Pendleton, Oregon; a sister, Sheryl Webb of St. Albans, West Virginia; a brother, John Jones; and brother-in-law, Donald Thames of Adams, Oregon.
PLEASE NOTE CHANGE IN DAY OF SERVICE TO: Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Private interment will be held at Olney Cemetery, Pendleton, Oregon. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
