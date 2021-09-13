Arleen Marie Wanstrath of Irrigon was born July 15, 1953, in Hamilton, Montana, the daughter of Winston and Eva (Kopp) Wanstrath. She passed away in Hermiston September 4, 2021, at the age of 68 years.
Arleen grew up in Darby, Montana, where she attended school. After high school, she married Charles Flanagan in Darby, Montana, and from this union four children were born; Rachel, William, Robert and Amanda. The couple later divorced.
Arleen moved back and forth from Darby to Irrigon for several years. She moved to Irrigon permanently in the mid-1980s where she has resided since. She worked as a school bus driver for Columbia Bus Company in Morrow County for 16 years.
Arleen enjoyed riding horses and was a member of the Umatilla Sage Riders Club. She also enjoyed classic hotrod cars. She loved time with her family especially with her grandkids.
She is survived by her children, Robert Flanagan, Rachel Coen and Amanda McCombs; grandchildren, Emma Flanagan, Logan Harrison, Kevin Coen and Morgan McCombs; mother, Lillian Wanstrath; sister, Kelly Ralston; brother, Joe Wanstrath.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday September 19, 2021, at the Sage Riders Arena, 81907 N. Highway 395 Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
