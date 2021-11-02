May 25, 1928 — Oct. 28, 2021
Hermiston
Arlene Elvira Burns, 93, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles. She was born May 25, 1928, in Mound City, South Dakota, the daughter of John and Alma Brockel.
Growing up on a farm, she learned to be an excellent cook, seamstress, and the value of hard work. After graduation from Selby High School, Arlene attended Northern Normal College and earned her teaching degree. She moved to Condon, Oregon, to teach fourth grade, and it was in Condon that she met Joe Burns, who had recently returned from the war. After their marriage in 1949, they moved to Hermiston where Arlene taught at Sandstone school. They welcomed five children; Lynn, Dan, Bev, Paul and Kevin.
Arlene devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and “neighborhood Mom,” who had the best snacks for kids. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bridge in several clubs and later became a talented artist, painting in oil and acrylic. Reading and gardening were favorite hobbies; she especially delighted in tending to her roses. Joe and Arlene traveled to many places around the globe, including Alaska, the Panama Canal, Australia and Europe. Arlene loved her work with the Catholic Church where she taught catechism for several years and with the Hospital Auxiliary, where she volunteered in the gift shop at Good Shepherd Hospital.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her siblings, Marjory, Carroll and Don; her grandson, Shea; and twin granddaughters, Amy and April.
She is survived by her brother, Harley Brockel, Selby, South Dakota; daughters, Lynn (Paul) Duus of Cornelius, and Bev (Alan) Eagy of The Dalles; and sons, Dan (Cindi), Paul (Billie Jo) and Kevin (Darla), all of Hermiston. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, and her longtime friend, Mary Newman.
Recitation of the rosary followed by Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Hermiston, followed by burial at the Hermiston Cemetery. After the burial, all are invited to lunch at the Parish Hall prepared by the Catholic Daughters, of which Arlene was the oldest living charter member in Hermiston.
Those who wish may make contributions in Arlene’s memory to Our Lady of Angels Catholic Daughters of Hermiston.
Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston. Please sign the condolence book at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.