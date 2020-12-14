Stanfield
December 11, 1921 — December 12, 2020
Arlene Sharp (formerly of Stanfield) passed peacefully in her sleep one day after her 99th birthday on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. She was born in Fryberg, North Dakota, on Dec. 11, 1921, the daughter of James and Rosa (Pagel) Lease.
She made the move to San Diego, California, in 1940, married Kenneth Bucher in 1941 and worked to support the World War II effort while Kenny was deployed. In 1943, they settled to Portland, Oregon, and ran a small business restoring cane furniture. She remained in the Portland area until moving to Clatskanie in the mid-1970s. She settled in Eastern Oregon (Stanfield/Hermiston) in 1981 where she resided until health issues necessitated a return to the Portland/Vancouver area in 2014.
Arlene was passionate about staying active physically and being involved in the community. She would often be found cooking weekend breakfast at the local Senior Center, working with community garage sales, her church, or anywhere she could lend a hand. She loved to fish, camp, garden and be in the outdoors in general. But her biggest passion was dancing. She seldom missed a dance be it at her local Eagles Lodge, or anywhere else in her vicinity.
Arlene was preceded in death by her mother, Rosa; and father, James; sisters, Dora, Vera and Thelma; brothers, Phillip and Edgar.
She is survived by a daughter, Terry; grandson, Frank; and great-grandsons, Wyatt and Griffin.
Arlene will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield, Oregon. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public service. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Memorial donations in her honor can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.