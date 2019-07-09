Hermiston
October 28, 1964 — July 7, 2019
Armando Garcia of Hermiston was born October 28, 1964, in Mission, Texas, the son of Trinidad and Olga (Medelez) Garcia. He passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, at the age of 54.
Armando lived in La Grulla, Texas, during his childhood. He later lived in Washington and graduated from Toppenish High School in the class of 1982. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he served for four years and achieved the rank of corporal.
In 1989 he moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where he has resided for the past 30 years. He worked as a truck driver throughout his career, 20 years for Medelez Trucking and for the past 10 years as a self-employed truck driver.
Amando enjoyed going to the movies with his son, going to the casino and playing card games such as gin rummy and poker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Trinidad, and a half-brother, Freddy.
He is survived by his son, Armando Garcia Jr.; mother Olga M. Garcia; brothers and sisters Abundia G. Sanchez, Mario A Garcia, Trindad Garcia III, Maribel Alaniz, Chyna Villalobos, Arnold Garcia and Cynthia G. Sanchez; half-brothers and -sisters Trinidad Garcia IV, Andy Garcia, Daisy Garcia and Danny Garcia; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, 565 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore. Burial will follow in Hermiston Cemetery, 1400 S. Highway 395, Hermiston, Ore.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
