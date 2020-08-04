Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio
February 13, 1960 — August 2, 2020
Arnold Charles Van Pelt, 60, of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.
Born Feb. 13, 1960, in Pendleton, Oregon, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 31 years.
He was an honorably discharged U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1979 to 1992 aboard the Norton Sound. Arnold was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe of Idaho.
Mr. Van Pelt was a member of Laborers International Union of North America Local 860 in Cleveland.
Arnold was the beloved husband of Pamela JoAnne Van Pelt; loving father of Brent Dwayne Van Pelt of Mentor-on-the-Lake, and Layla Marie Van Pelt of Ohio City; cherished grandfather of Savannah Jane Van Pelt; dear brother of Donna LeClaire, Laurie Bob McMasters, Amelia Spaulding and Jennette Scott; and nephew of Silas Whitman.
He was preceded in death by his mother Naomi Janice Van Pelt, and siblings Louie LeClaire III, Thomas LeClaire, Watkins LeClaire, Lance Spaulding and Wilbur Spaulding Jr.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.