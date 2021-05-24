Pendleton
June 8, 1953 — May 17, 2021
Art William "Butch” Osmin died at Willowbrook Nursing Home in Pendleton on May 17, 2021, at the age of 67. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.
Butch was born on June 8, 1953, in Heppner, to parents Alton and Virginia Nutten Osmin. He was raised and attended school in Heppner where he graduated from Heppner High School.
After high school, he attended Blue Mountain Community College and received a degree in auto mechanics.
He worked for Pendleton Grain Growers in their repair shop for several years before moving on to the United States Forest Service, where he worked for a number of years. Butch raised hogs on the home ranch for over 10 years and worked for the railroad at Hinkle.
He loved spending time at the family cabin on the Shilling Ranch, hunting and being with his dogs.
Butch is survived by a sister, Dale Wonderly, and her husband Dan; brothers Al Osmin and his wife Donna, and Frank Osmin and his wife Cara; and also numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
