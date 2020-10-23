Clinton, Washington
February 21, 1918 — October 18, 2020
Arthur Dahl was born in Loyalist, Alberta, Canada, on February 21, 1918, around midnight. He ended up with two birthdays. His mom told him the twenty-second was his birthday, but the doctor said it was the twenty-first. His life spanned horse and buggy to space travel. During his life, he was a rancher, a carpenter, a lumberjack, a teacher, an artist, a writer and a minister.
He lived on a farm in Canada to the age of about five. He and his brother Andy, even at that age, had adventures that they fondly recalled in later years.
When drought hit the Canadian plains, his family moved to California. Today we think of the trip as being two or three days at most. It took them over a year. They got to Portland, Oregon, where they spent the winter before proceeding to California.
Art started the first grade in Santa Rosa, California. While in Santa Rosa his family ran a restaurant, raised chickens and farmed. Later they moved to the Stockton/Lodi area.
On November 12, 1938, he married the love of his life, Ethel Purdy, spending the next 74 years together, until Ethel passed in July 2011. The intervening years found him in many places. As World War II raged, he owned a ranch in northern California. During that time "Uncle Sam" reclassified him many times. Since he was a single proprietor of a farm, the local draft board viewed his farm as a necessity to the war effort and made sure he was not drafted.
After the war, he felt called to the ministry. He sold his farm and returned to college and completed his bachelor’s degree at Pacific Union College in Angwin, California. He served several churches in Central California before accepting a position to be the assistant pastor of the College Place Village Church and chaplain at Walla Walla General Hospital. He then moved to serve several churches in Minnesota, before returning to the West, moving to Ogden, Utah. During his ministry he loved to start new congregations and study Biblical prophecies, particularly Daniel and Revelation.
Besides seeing his sister reach 100 years, he longed to be alive for the Second Coming of Jesus. Before realizing these wishes, he passed to his rest, on the morning of October 18, 2020, at 102 years of age.
He was preceded in death by his father, Syvert Dahl; his mother, Elizabeth Voelker Dahl; his elder brother, Andrew Dahl; a baby sister, Ramona; and his loving wife, Ethel Dahl.
He leaves his sister Dee White and a brother, Alfred Dahl, both of Winston, Oregon; nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; and his children Alena Jordan of Clinton, Washington, Cy Dahl of Jacksonville, Florida, and Connie Streifling of Clinton, Washington.
Viewing will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, Oregon. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. at Stateline Seventh-day Adventist Church, 53730 Stateline Road, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. On Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., a graveside service will be held at Milton-Freewater Cemetery, 54700 Milton Cemetery Road, Milton-Freewater, Oregon, with a private family funeral service following at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19, all services and viewing will require a mask be worn.
Flowers can be sent to Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home in Milton-Freewater, or donations can be made to: Gospel Outreach, https://goaim.org; Maranatha International - $10 Church Project, https://maranatha.org; or Adventist World Radio, https://awr.org.
To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.