Hermiston
August 5, 1930 — January 20, 2021
Arthur “Danny” Crandall of Hermiston was born August 5, 1930, in La Grande, Oregon, the son of Arthur and Anonia (Wiles) Crandall. In his early years, he lived in Baker City, Oregon, where he attended elementary school. He later moved with his family to Pendleton, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in the class of 1949. He was united in marriage to Marian Chase in Vancouver, Washington, on July 1, 1950.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Pendleton where he lived for several years. He moved his family to Umatilla in 1975 where he lived until the mid-1990s. He worked as a beverage distributor for Graybeal Distributing in Hermiston until retiring in the mid-1990s. He and his wife Marian then moved to Lincoln City for eight years before settling to Milton-Freewater. He has lived in Hermiston area for the past four years.
Danny was an avid reader, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a member of the Eagles Lodges in both Hermiston and Lincoln City.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marian, and grandsons Jordan Crandall and Ryan Bailey.
He is survived by daughter Lorna (Jack) Westlund; a son, Dan (Candi) Crandall; sister-in-law Dea Chase; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and extended family members; and a special thanks to niece Carol (Mike) Lundell for the care they have given.
At his request, no services are planned.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
