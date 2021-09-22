Arthur Ray Coffman born May 8, 1936, in Pendleton to parents Jack and Helen (Rhodes) Coffman. Art attended school in Pendleton. He joined the Navy, serving from March 15, 1954, until May 1, 1957.
Art was married to Shirley Farwell until her passing. He married Ann Coffman in 1990 they have been married for 30 wonderful years. Art worked for the county road department until retirement. He had a love for working on cars, traveling and hunting. Art enjoyed having coffee and donuts with his friend Don James. Art was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles for 35 years.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ann Coffman of Pendleton; children, Jeff (Karen) Coffman of Pendleton, Becky (Steve) Pratt of Sweet Home and Dale (Julie) Chick of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sister, Sherry McCann of Pendleton; grandchildren, Kamae Coffman, John Coffman, Trevor Pratt, Zach (Rose) Pratt, Cheyanne Chick and Nathaniel Chick; and great-grandchildren, Michael Coffman, Treton Pratt and Alexander Pratt.
Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Helen Coffman; son by marriage, Kevin Stewart; and first wife, Shirley Farwell.
Funeral dinner will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. followed by the Draping of the Charter at 12:30 p.m. at the Eagles Lodge on Main Street, Pendleton. Graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Olney Cemetery. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Sign the online guest book at burnsmortuary.com.
