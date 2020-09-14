Boardman
July 15, 1932 — September 4, 2020
Arthur Thomas “Art” Kegler, a longtime resident of Boardman, was born on July 15, 1932, in Edgerton, Wisconsin, the son of Archibald and Alffaretta (Schuster) Kegler. He passed away in Hermiston on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the age of 88.
Art moved to Vancouver, Washington, at a young age where he grew up and attended school. He graduated from Vancouver High School at the age of 16. After high school, he attended the University of Oregon where he studied business and general studies and received his bachelor's degree.
While in college, Art was hired by his future wife Rose Cerkoney to work at Montgomery Ward. He and Rose were married on September 20, 1952, in Eugene. The couple had four children: Terri, Matt, Dean and Mark.
Art had an entrepreneurial spirit and owned/operated or managed several businesses in his early career. The family lived in many locations during those years, including Eugene, Roseburg and Tigard, Oregon, and California. The couple moved to Boardman, Oregon, in 1983 where Art owned and operated American West Properties until his passing. He was actively involved in the Oregon Association of Realtors, where he received many awards for his achievements and commitments to the organization as well as the communities he served. He had served on the Boardman City Council in many positions as well as serving as the mayor of Boardman. He was very active in serving the community of Boardman.
Art enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and camping. But he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Art was preceded in death by his wife Rose; his parents, Clarence and Alffaretta Rucker; son Mark; grandson Matthew, and brother Ted.
He is survived by his daughter Terri and husband Jerry Reser; sons Matt Kegler and Dean and wife Karen Kegler; eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held.
Family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Funland Park Playground Rebuild Project through the City of Hermiston Parks and Recreation, or to the Animal Relief Fund.
Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
