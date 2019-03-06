Mission
February 23, 1927 — March 4, 2019
Augustine went to be with the Lord at her home in Mission, Ore., on the afternoon of March 4.
She was born in Thornhollow to her parents Joseph and Rosa (Davis) Thompson. She was raised in Thornhollow where she attended school. She also attended St. Andrews Mission and Chemawa Indian School. She was a tribal member and was a fluent Walla Walla speaker along with her family and especially her sister Mabel.
She was married to Jack Sampson and had two sons, Wayne “Leo” and Gary; Jack later passed away. She married Kenneth “KB” Bill the traditional way; they were later legally married and had Michael “Mike,” Karen, James “Jum,” Alan, Theodore “Ted,” Angene and Christopher.
She worked the pea harvest, cleaned homes around the reservation, tried gold panning, and drove KB to his meetings for the Board of Trustees and Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission. She enjoyed gathering first foods, especially huckleberry picking with family at Mt. Adams, gathering roots, making tule mats, baskets and fishing at Celilo Falls. She enjoyed driving and taking her children to sports games when they were young, and loved to play bingo and gamble at the casino. She was always around to give people rides if they needed one. She was a very caring, kind, loving and empathetic woman.
Augustine is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Jack and Kenneth; sons Leo Sampson, Christopher and Michael Bill; brothers Patrick, Benjamin and Cecil Thompson; and sisters Christine Alexander, Belva Olson, Mabel Sheoships, Geneva Haskie and Shirleen Speedis.
She is survived by a sister, Faydeena Luke; sons Gary Sampson Sr., James, Alan and Theodore Bil; daughters Karen Jim and Angene Bill; grandchildren Gary Sampson Jr. (Angela), Monica Sampson, Christopher Sampson, Isaac Ciriano, Joel Minthorn, Brandie Weaskus (Jerrid), Andrew Wildbill (Ashley), Wallace Wildbill, Kenneth Wildbill, Alec Beavert, Colleen Wildbill (Richard) and Naomi Wildbill; 29 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dressing is March 6 at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary, with rosary at 6 p.m. at the Longhouse and Washat services at 7 p.m. March 7 the final seven are at 7:30 a.m. and mass at St. Andrews at 9 a.m., burial to follow and dinner at Mission Longhouse.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.