Hermiston
February 15, 1951 — May 31, 2019
Barbara Alice “Barb” Harrison, 68, peacefully left for her heavenly home on Friday, May 31, 2019, in the presence of her husband, Bill, and two daughters, Andra and Alyssa, at their home in Hermiston.
Barb was the second of four daughters born to Howard and Bernice Bungard on February 15, 1951, in Bremerton, Washington. Barb’s childhood home was a gentleman’s farm where she enjoyed horse riding and caring of their family’s animals. From her childhood came wonderful stories, like the horse her parents purchased with an unknown pregnancy, the scandal of raising chickens in the basement, and a heifer that gave rides and would eat peanut butter sandwiches.
Barb attended Central Kitsap High School graduating in 1969, furthering her education at Western Washington University in Bellingham. With degree in hand, she landed in Guam with a two-year teaching contract. Shortly after arriving on Guam, she found a loving church where she began to grow in her relationship with God.
While on Guam she met the love of her life Bill Harrison. Bill proposed to her on Guam’s “Lover’s Leap” and the two were married on New Year’s Day 1974. The couple moved back to the Pacific Northwest where they started a family: Andra born in 1979, followed by Alyssa in 1985. Barb, embracing the life of a wife and mother, became proficient in baking, canning, sewing, crafts, and gardening. She brought all her talents to the forefront with entries in the Umatilla County Fair where she was awarded Homemaker of the Year.
With Barb’s passion for teaching young children, she primarily taught first grade spanning a 30-year career. She taught in Guam; in Paterson, Washington; and in Hermiston, Irrigon and Boardman, Oregon. She always tried to inspire her students to be kind and encouraged them to follow their dreams.
She relished family celebrations, trips to the ocean, walking on the boardwalks down by the marina and the sandy beaches of the Oregon Coast. Christmas was her favorite time of year, spending her time baking, decorating and drinking hot cocoa.
Barbara, preceded in death by her father Howard and mother Bernice, is survived by her husband Bill Harrison and their two daughters Andra Spencer and Alyssa Harrison; Andra’s husband Mathew; four grandchildren: Illumination, Ember, Elijah and Elladaya; and Barb’s three sisters, Janan Eppig, Patricia Coomes, and Cynthia Jaquay.
A celebration of life service will be held July 27, 2019, at New Hope Community Church by invitation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.