Hermiston
February 8, 1933 — January 16, 2020
Barbara Ann Halladay was born on February 8, 1933, in Los Angeles, California, to parents O.C. Pettit and Kathryn Kelly Pettit. She passed away on January 16, 2020, at her home in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 86 years with her husband by her side.
Barbara graduated from Irrigon High School and married Her Rand. They had four children: John Rand of Cape Corral, Florida, Evelyn Colosso of Hermiston, Karen Rand of Chicago, Illinois, and Susan Long of Spokane, Washington. They later divorced and she married John Halladay Jr. and they had a son, Phil Halladay of Hermiston, in 1970.
Barbara worked for Brent Horn as a bookkeeper, as a county clerk for Justice of the Peace Don Hurle, and as a bookkeeper for the Zamindar Corporation.
She enjoyed traveling, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, shopping and yard sales.
She is survived by her husband; four children; stepchildren Jeff Halladay, Pendleton, Ore., Gerald Halladay, Spokane, Wash., Vickie Halladay, Walla Walla, Wash., and Linda Halladay, Temple, Texas; sister Donna Davidson, Grants Pass, Ore.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
At her request, no service will be held. Her family will get together this summer.
Please share memories of Barbara with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.