Weston
June 15, 1931 — October 14, 2020
Barbara Belle Peterson, 89, of Weston, Oregon, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery, with Father Michael Fitzpatrick of St. Andrews Mission officiating.
Barbara Belle Peterson was born in Walla Walla, Washington, to Lee and Wavel Craigen on June 15, 1931. She graduated from Weston in 1949.
She held numerous administrative positions and then became the owner and operator of the Blue Mountain Tavern Inn until she retired.
She was also a member of the Eagles Club. Barbara enjoyed visiting with friends and family, sharing stories of past days and was always quick with a witty quote!
Barbara is preceded in death by father Lee Craigen, mother Wavel Craigen, and her sister Rene Carson.
Barbara is survived by sister Roselee Gannaway; daughter Dianna Gallaway; son Ed (Debi) Kraft; daughter Sheri (Kevin) Arnzen; son Lorne (Lisa) Peterson; grandchildren Jenny Hagey, Jason (Julie) Warner, Aaron (Morgen) Kraft, Angela Kraft, Jacob Arnzen, Joseph (Laura) Arnzen, Katie (Austin) Pendell, Tyler Peterson and Kayla Peterson; and four great-grandchildren.
Donations in lieu of flowers go to St. Andrews Mission or the Friends of the Weston Library.
Out of respect for the family, they ask that you please wear a mask and social distance if coming to the service.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
