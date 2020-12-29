Pendleton
June 21, 1946 — December 26, 2020
Barbara Carol (Bahl) Obrist, age 74, went home to our Lord on December 26, 2020. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Ann (Bahl) Mills, brother-in-law Frank Mills, two nieces and a nephew and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Eugene Obrist of Pendleton, Oregon.
She was born in Washington, D.C., on June 21, 1946, to Margaret Earl (Jordan) Bahl and Francis Gerard Bahl.
She had a degree from the University of Maryland. She also worked at the university’s library from 1964 until she moved to Oregon in 1999, when she married Alvin Obrist.
She had various jobs in Pendleton until she was hired at Walmart in 2000. She continued to work there until her stroke in 2019. She enjoyed her time at Walmart and the people she worked with. Please remember her as a well-loved greeter at the Pendleton Walmart.
Barbara loved working on ancestry and has done a tremendous amount of research into her family’s lineage. She has also done family trees for some of her friends. Barbara will also be remembered at the warming station in Pendleton, Oregon. She volunteered there often and will be missed.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no memorial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Pendleton, Oregon.
