King City
December 21, 1923 — September 26, 2020
Barbara Jean (Moore) Lynch passed away on September 26, 2020, at the age of 96. She was born in Yakima, Washington, to Sam and Anita Moore on December 21, 1923.
She lived in Pendleton and Hermiston as a child and graduated from Hermiston High School in 1941. She married Edward J. Lynch in 1943 and, after his passing, married Gerry Whitney in 1982.
She worked for several years as a school secretary and volunteered in numerous groups both at the city, county and state level. She was elected to the Hermiston City Council in 1968 and 1972 and to the Umatillla County Commission in 1974.
In addition to her jobs and volunteer positions, her interests included swimming, golf, tennis, bicycling, bridge, traveling, gardening, reading and tying quilts. Her greatest joy, however, was her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, husbands, and grandson David. She is survived by her son Jim Lynch (Judy); daughter Kathy Gibbons (Jim); granddaughters Melissa Gilley (Sean) and Jill Drach (Peter); and six great-grandchildren: Kate, Alex, Carter, Jenna, Cohen and Tyson.
At her request no service was held.
Donations in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.