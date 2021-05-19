La Grande
November 6, 1928 — May 15, 2021
Barbara Joyce Weatherford Buce, 92, of La Grande, passed on into heaven early the morning of May 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held at the Damascus Road Community Church in La Grande on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Barbara, better known as Bobby, or lovingly known as “The Queen,” was born in The Dalles, Oregon, on November 6 in the year of “Our Lord only knows” (1928). She was well known for her sense of humor, fast-paced lifestyle, generosity, timeless beauty, and she honestly believed everything should be covered in diamonds or “bling blings,” as she called them.
She was a classy lady who grew up driving a wheat truck on her family’s ranch in Olex, Oregon. She attended Arlington High School and later Northwest Nazarene College. On the 50-yard line of that same high school, Bobby married her sweetheart, Thomas A. Buce, at sunrise on Ester Morning in April 1950. They had three children, then moved to Corvallis where Barbara worked to put Tom through school at OSU.
Tom’s employment at Boeing Airlines moved the family to Seattle, Washington, where they resided until retirement. Her career in Seattle involved owning her own real estate company, where she flipped houses using her incredible interior design skills.
Even after Bobby was retired, she never stopped being active. In her later years she enjoyed traveling, whether it was on a cruise or somewhere around the world, but her heart always belonged on her ranch in Grant County on Rudio Mountain. Her last chapter was moving to La Grande, Oregon, where she attended church and made many new friends.
Bobby is survived by her three children Alana Durand (Bill), Heidi Zimmerlee-McCrary, and Tom M. Buce (Carol); grandchildren Tara Edwards (Scott), Bobbi Durand, Molly Williams (Josh) and Jake Buce (Megan); and great-grandchildren Garret Halverson, Gavin Zimmerlee and Amelia Edwards. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Frank and Daisy Weatherford; siblings Earl and Gayle Weatherford; grandchildren Shannon Zimmerlee-Halverson and Jamie Zimmerlee; and great-grandchild Charlotte Edwards.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.