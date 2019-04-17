Barbara Gilleese

Gilleese

Hermiston

May 21, 1940 — November 22, 2018

Barbara Ladene (Brown) Gilleese was born May 21, 1940, in Yakima, Washington, the  second of four children born to Lawrence Wilfred Brown and Gladys N. (Ritchie) Brown, of Zillah, Washington. She  passed away November 22, 2018, in Richland, Washington, at Kadlec Medical Center.

She lived and loved her life in the Pacific Northwest — in her younger years on the eastern side of Washington, and then on the western side of Oregon. She raised her five children mostly in the Portland, Oregon, area.

She was an accomplished saleswoman in the floral industry, and later was a great bartender. Upon her retirement  she moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where she met and married her last husband, Tim Gilleese.

Barb, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, enjoyed hunting, camping, the  outdoors, the ocean, her kitties, her family and friends, and being a volunteer to those who needed help. She was an  Eagles Auxiliary member for many years and was always around to help when someone needed it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Larry Grant in 1976 and William  Arthur in 2017, and son Craig. Those who survive and will miss her include her husband Tim, her sons and daughter Silas,  Susan, Bruce and Alex, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, her sister Judy, and numerous nieces and nephews — not to mention her many "adopted" kids that she gathered throughout her lifetime.

A memorial gathering will be held at Barbara's nephew's residence Saturday, May 4 from 1-5 p.m. It's located off Highway 730 across from McNary (east of Umatilla). Look for signage, "Gilleese Memorial."

Disposition was by cremation, with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston in care of arrangements.

