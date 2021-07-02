Pendleton
Nov. 21, 1931 — June 28, 2021
Barbara-Lee (Raymond) Pinkerton, age 89, of Pendleton, Oregon, died June 28, 2021, in the comfort of her RV while vacationing on the central Oregon Coast. She was born Nov. 21, 1931, in Pendleton to Raphael and Gladys Raymond of Helix.
Barbara-Lee attended Oregon State College, where she met and later married Allan Robert Pinkerton on Sept. 8, 1951. Allan and Barbara farmed for several years on his family farm near Moro, and then several more years on her family farm near Helix, until developing their own farm operation near Pendleton. They later spent several enjoyable winters in Surprise, Arizona, and visited numerous other states before returning to live full time in Pendleton.
Barbara-Lee enjoyed her year as Round-Up princess in 1949, and had a life-long love of the horses she raised. She was active in the Presbyterian Church, the Helix Women’s Club, and the Oregon State University Mom’s Club. Barbara-Lee and Allan were very supportive of their children’s activities, traveling all over the state for games, rodeos, and other events over the years. She was an avid sports fan, cheering on her favorite teams daily.
Barbara-Lee was predeceased by her husband, Allan Pinkerton; her parents, Ruff and Gladys Raymond; and her brother Royal Raymond. She is survived by her children Jim Pinkerton, Don and Catherine Pinkerton and Nancy Thompson; her grandchildren Melissa, Allan, Andrew, Alixanne, Nicole, Jamie and Lace; and her great-grandchildren August and Samuel.
A time for visitation is scheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021, from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton. A family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Skyview Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Pendleton, c/o Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, 131 S.E. Byers Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
