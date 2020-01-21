Pendleton
May 19, 1941 — Jan. 20, 2020
Barbara died Monday as St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton after a short illness. She was 78 years old. She was born in Pendleton, the daughter of Jens and Gudrun Omlid Newtson.
She attended Washington Grade School and Pendleton Junior High School until the family moved from Pendleton to their farm in Juniper Canyon. She transferred to junior high school in Helix and graduated from Griswold High School in Helix in 1959.
Barbara attended college at the University of Oregon and San Jose State College. She met her husband, Bill, at the University of Oregon in 1963. They were married in Eugene on April 19, 1963.
In December of 1963, the couple moved to Juniper Canyon to work on the family farm. Their twin sons, Matt and Mark, were born in March of 1964, and their daughter, Stephanie, followed in 1967.
When Barbara’s parents retired from farming, she and her husband partnered with her sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Mick Kilby, to manage the family farm. She lived on the farm with her husband and children until after her children finished high school. She and her husband Bill moved to Pendleton in 1987.
In the 1970s Barb began working outside of the home, ultimately settling into a job as the secretary for the surgery department at St. Anthony Hospital. She made many good and life-long friends at St. Anthony and enjoyed her career until her retirement in 2005.
In the 1970s Barbara traveled to Norway with her mother and sister, Carole, to visit the area where her mother grew up. She followed in her mother’s footsteps over the years and became a skilled painter in oils and Norwegian Rosemaling, hobbies she enjoyed very much.
After retirement she traveled with Bill, visiting Spain; Italy; family in Portland, London, Tucson and Denver; trips to the coast and Las Vegas; and a month-long road trip to Washington, D.C.
In 2015 Barbara underwent open-heart surgery but recovered to continue a full life visiting children and grandchildren, still traveling, but keeping the trips no farther than the Oregon coast, which she loved to visit. She loved poker games with the guys and gatherings in Portland and in Juniper Canyon to cook Norwegian specialties with her large extended family of uncles, aunts and cousins. (She never did acquire the taste for lutefisk, however.)
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Jens and Gudrun Newtson, and sisters Janet Kilby of Athena and Carole Newtson of New York.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bill Andrus of Pendleton; twin sons Mark Andrus of London, England, UK, and his wife Esperanza, and Matt Andrus of Tumwater, Wash.; daughter Stephanie Andrus of Portland and her husband, Shawn Miller; two granddaughters, Maggie Andrus of Tumwater and Elian Andrus-Martin of London; and four grandsons, David and Joshua Andrus-Martin of London, and Gunder and Grey Miller of Portland.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Barbara’s memory to the Helix Scholarship Fund or to Cason’s Place.
Send online condolences to the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
