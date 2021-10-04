Bass Ruiz, 61, of Pendleton, died at his home Sept. 26, 2021. He was born May 25, 1960, in Harlingten, Texas, where he attended schools through his high school graduation and then went on to attend college in Edinberg, Texas.
Bass, as he was known to his friends, was a lover of learning and pursued several studies but never set his sights on a specific degree. Bass left Texas in his early 20s and relocated to the Pacific Northwest.
He married Rebecca Davis June 3, 1989. They were later divorced but were blessed with four children during their marriage. On Nov. 6, 2010, he married his current wife, Peggy Ruiz, and welcomed her four children into his family as well. In his heart, there were no step-children. All were equally loved as his.
Bass is survived by his mother, Guadalupe Bermea, of Harlington, Texas, and father, Amando Ruiz of Houston, Texas; brothers, Amando Ruiz (Norma) and Eduardo Ruiz (Josie) of Texas. He is also survived by his “mother-in-law for life,” Candy Davis; and children, BreAnna Wayman (Christisan), Ashleigh Sauvie, Martee Ruiz (Kirsia), Amanda Sauvie, Addam Davis, Joshua Sauvie, Jeremy Sauvie and Abbee Davus; as well as six grandchildren who he adored and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bass enjoyed working in sales and as a first aid and CPR instructor for the American Red Cross in Tri-Cities, until he became disabled. He was a member of First Christian Church and a cherished friend to many. He enjoyed baking goodies, including his now famous huckleberry white chocolate cheesecake, for those he loved.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church, 215 N. Main St., Pendleton.
Bass loved tie-dye and pretty much any bold and bright colors. We would love for everyone to dress colorfully to his celebration.
