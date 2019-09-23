Athena
July 27, 1938 — September 13, 2019
On September 13, Ben passed away at home in the company of family in Athena.
He and his twin brother Burt, were born in Weston, Oregon, to James and Iva Craigen.
Ben lived and worked his entire life in Oregon. He lived in Weston, Baker City, Pendleton and Athena. His entire career was spent in the automotive, trucking, and farm equipment industries selling parts.
Ben was a proud 50-plus year volunteer of the Pendleton Round-Up. He gladly would spend the second week in September, manning the arena North Gate, spending time with lifelong friends. Ben also loved spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and huckleberry gathering.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, his parents, and sister Rose Mary Tucker.
Ben is survived by sons Steve (Abigail) and Mark (Kris); grandsons Mackinley, Corbin and Spencer; and granddaughter Naomi.
His memorial service will be held at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop, on Saturday, September 28 at 2 p.m., with a celebration of life to be held in the Helpers Room at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to the Pendleton Round-Up Foundation – Scholarships (P.O. Box 609, Pendleton, OR 97801) or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
