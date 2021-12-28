Benjamin Edward Michael, a resident of Pilot Rock, went to his final resting place on Dec. 15, 2021, in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He passed away at the age of 67.
Ben was born on Nov. 16, 1954, to James and Patricia Michael at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton, Oregon. He attended both Pilot Rock Elementary and Pilot Rock High School, graduating with the class of 1972. Two years later, he got his associate’s degree in criminal justice from Treasure Valley Community College, where he also played college tennis.
Ben met and married the love of his life, Marla Jobes, also of Pilot Rock. Ben and Marla have two children, Nick Michael and Shalena Gandy. Ben resided and raised his family in Pilot Rock. Ben and Marla were later divorced but remained lifelong friends.
Ben wholeheartedly enjoyed the outdoors, whether that be hunting, fishing, camping, going for a drive in the mountains or taking one of his many motorcycles for a ride. He grew up hunting and camping in the Blue Mountains near Indian Lake. He absolutely loved the time spent at the family cabin during hunting season, telling jokes, eating good food, playing cards, spending time with his uncles, cousins, brothers and close family friends. Occasionally, they even made time for a hunt or two.
His favorite thing above all else was to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He would do anything in his power to experience life and make memories with them, and show them how much he truly loved them.
Ben is preceded in death by his father, Jim Michael; and wife, Marla Michael. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Michael; brothers, Tom, Don and John Michael; his son, Nick Michael, and wife, Allie Wilgus; his daughter, Shalena Gandy, and husband, Trevor Gandy; as well as his three grandchildren, Caden Rugg, Teagan Rugg and Ariah Gandy.
There will be a small graveside memorial Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Pilot Rock Cemetery for close family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a date to be announced later this spring for all who would like to attend.
Arrangements are with Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop. Online condolences may be sent to www.pioneerchapel.com.
