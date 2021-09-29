Bernice Lucille Lott, 94, of Heppner, died Sept. 22, 2021, at Pioneer Memorial Long Term Care in Heppner. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Heppner with recitation of the holy rosary at 10:30 a.m., also at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Concluding service with burial will follow at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
She was born Feb. 25, 1927, in Hernden, Kansas, the daughter of William and Francis Pitner Kennedy. Bernice was raised and attended school in Hernden, Kansas, until the family moved to Walla Walla in 1940. She attended and graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Walla Walla. After high school, Bernice worked at JC Penny in Walla Walla.
On Aug. 16, 1946, Bernice married Randolph “Randy” Lott in Walla Walla. In 1948, the couple moved to Lexington where Randy worked for Redd Lenoard at Lexington Implement. In 1958, Randy and Bernice opened Lott’s Electric in Heppner. She assisted Randy at the store as well as raising their three children.
Bernice was a member of the Willow Creek Country Club and St. Patrick Catholic Church where she taught catechism for youths. Bernice also spent many hours donating her time to the March of Dimes. Her favorite pastimes were gardening and anything to do with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Patti Lott Pappas; grandchildren, Lance Lott, Jenessa Lott Mauer, Conner Pappas, Emily Pappas; and siblings, Shirley Kennedy Manual of College Place, and Roger Kennedy of Dalles, Texas.
Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Lott; sons, Donald Lott and Michael Lott; siblings, Deloris Kennedy, Robert Kennedy; and her parents, William and Francis Kennedy.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Altar Society, P.O. Box 633, Heppner, OR 97836, or to Morrow County Health District, Long Term Care, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836 or to Willow Creek Terrace, 400 Frank Gilliam Drive, Heppner, OR 97836.
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
