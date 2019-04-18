Hermiston
November 14, 1942 — April 10, 2019
Bert W. Curtis of Hermiston was born November 14, 1942, in Eugene, Oregon, the son of Bert and Arlene (Jackson) Curtis. He passed away in Hermiston on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 76.
Bert grew up in Brownsville, Oregon, and graduated from Central Linn High School in 1960. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a helicopter mechanic. After his honorable discharge, he returned to his position at the Oregon State Highway Department in Grants Pass.
In 1976, he moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where he has resided since. While living in Hermiston he worked as a building inspector for the state of Oregon and later the city of Hermiston. He was instrumental in the community as a member of Northeast Oregon Homebuilders Association with notable involvement on the Hermiston Library and Sunset House projects. He retired after 30+ years of public service in 1991. Bert continued working as a commercial truck driver hauling concrete materials and various agricultural products.
Bert was an avid hunter, aviator, farmer, and outdoorsman. He loved airplanes, building, boating, classic cars, motorcycles, mules, and operating heavy machinery.
He married Mary Jo Rapp in Roseburg, Ore., in April of 1964. She preceded him in death in 2008. He was also preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by brother Jay Curtis; sisters Laurel Christopher and Marlene Sloan; companion of 10 years, June Rosenberg; son Patrick Curtis; daughter-in-law Timmi (Bailey) Curtis; daughter Beth Curtis; grandsons Russell Curtis, Klinton Mathers and Zachary Christensen; granddaughters Amanda Barns and Tanner Christensen; great-grandson Blaine Barns; and his beloved dachshund Maddie.
A celebration of life will be held May 18, 2019, at the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center, 255 N.E. Second St., Hermiston, Ore., from 1-4 p.m.
Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.