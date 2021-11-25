Bertha Giesler, 96, passed peacefully on Nov. 17, 2021, in her residence at Juniper House, Pendleton, Oregon. Bertha was born Jan. 2, 1925, in Mercer County, North Dakota to Mike and Elizabeth Boschee.
She was No. 3 of nine children, all born in the same family home. Brothers, George, Bill, Paul, Walt, Al and Dave Boschee; and sisters, Edna Strand and Helen Foreman. She was preceded in death by all her siblings except Edna Strand of Kingsburg, California.
The family moved to Milton Freewater, Oregon, where she met and married John Giesler. They had a son, Albert Giesler, and daughter, Barbara (Giesler) Glus, whom all three preceded her in death.
Bertha loved cooking and baking, her Christmas cookies and treats, chocolate pies and chocolate chip cookies will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren. Bertha loved bingo and was quite competitive in her card game of 31 and rarely missed “The Price is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Janie Giesler of Pilot Rock, Oregon; grandchildren, Jeremy Allen of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Brian Patten and Andrea Munkers of Pilot Rock, Oregon. She has five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the Pilot Rock Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
