Walla Walla
October 18, 1921 — October 26, 2019
Bethel (Beth) Warner of Pendleton, Ore., and later Walla Walla, Wash., passed away shortly after her 98th birthday. She was a wonderful loving mom, grandma and great-grandma; she had the ability to visit with anyone – anywhere.
Beth was born October 18, 1921, in Bartlett, Texas, to Jesse and Lillie Messer, the oldest of four children.
She attended Business College in Temple, Texas before going to work at the Fort Hood military base. She met and married the love of her life, Leroy (Roy) Warner, who was an Army captain stationed at Fort Hood. They met in November 1943 and were married on December 18 that same year.
Beth moved to Oregon after she was married, and when Roy was discharged from the Army he joined her there. They lived in Corvallis, Redmond, and finally Pendleton, Oregon, where they lived for 48 years.
She worked for the television office and Federal Crop Insurance, also in Pendleton. In 2004, they moved to Walla Walla, Wash., and six weeks later Roy passed away. Beth stayed in Walla Walla at Park Plaza Retirement Home. She was a homemaker who liked family get-togethers, gardening and playing bridge.
Beth was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Roy; brothers Jesse Messer Jr. and his wife Lola, and Merrell Messer and his wife Evelyn; and her sister Martha (WD) Mason. She is survived by her two daughters: Judith (Craig) Nelsen of Walla Walla, Washington, and Sally (Allen) Thompson of Athena, Oregon; two granddaughters: Michelle (Bill) Howard of Walla Walla, and Melissa (Scott) Bettencourt of Seattle, Washington; and great-grandchildren Charles and Elizabeth Howard.
A graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, or a charity of choice.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
