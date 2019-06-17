Winlock, Washington
Nov. 30, 1934 - June 10, 2019
Betty Jean Tucker, former Umatilla, Oregon, resident of Winlock, Washington, was born on November 30, 1934, in Parsons, Kansas. She passed away on June 10, 2019 in Centralia, Washington, at the age of 84 years.
Betty was raised and attended school in Echo, Oregon. She lived in Washington and Oregon where she worked as a cook in various restaurants as well as owning and operating “LaCasita Blanca” in Sweet Home, Oregon, for several years. Betty returned to Echo, Oregon, and later lived in Stanfield for a time before she was united in marriage to Lawrence Tucker on January 1, 1970, in Kennewick, Washington. They lived in Snohomish, Washington, Tumwater, Washington, Springfield, Oregon, and Grand Coulee, Washington, before settling in Umatilla, Oregon, in 2004. Betty moved to Winlock, Washington, in 2015 where she has lived since.
She had been a member of the Eagles and Moose Lodges in Grand Coulee, Washington. Betty fishing, camping, trips in the motor home, crabbing, playing bingo and was an animal lover.
She is survived by her sons, Gordon Blankenship and wife, Molly, Stanfield, Oregon; James Blankenship, Irrigon, Oregon; daughter, Ona Felker and her husband, Mike, Winlock, Washington; brother, Rock Wright, Hermiston, Oregon; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Tucker, daughter, Kim Marlnee; grandson, Jason Blankenship; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Community Crossroads Church, Stanfield, Oregon. A private family burial will be held at the Echo Cemetery, Echo, Oregon.
Please share memories of Betty with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon is in care of arrangements.
