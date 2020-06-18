Walla Walla, Washington
March 29, 1918 — June 12, 2020
Betty Lou Lowary of Walla Walla, and formerly of Pendleton and Athena, Oregon, passed away June 12, 2020, in Walla Walla at the age of 102.
Betty was born March 29, 1918, in Pendleton to William and Mabel (Lewellyn) Courter. She grew up and attended school in Pendleton, graduating from Pendleton High School in 1935.
After her graduation from high school, she attended the Behnke Walker Business College in Portland, Oregon. She then went to work for Hartman Abstract in Pendleton. On November 23, 1945, she married Lavern M. "Buck" Lowary in Vancouver, Washington. In 1947 the couple moved to Canyon City, Oregon, where she worked for Grant County Abstract, MacGillivrey Insurance Agency and retired as deputy county clerk in 1978. In 1980, the couple moved to Athena, Oregon. Mr. Lowary preceded her in death on May 18, 1999.
Betty is survived by a sister, Peggy Gianelli, niece Frances Everett of Benicia, California, and godson Neale Ledgerwood of John Day, Oregon.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Athena Cemetery in Athena, Oregon.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
