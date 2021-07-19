Walla Walla
Jan. 23, 1932 — July 11, 2021
Betty Zane (Lansdale) Chapman, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 11, 2021, with her husband and children at her side.
She was born Jan. 23, 1932, in Weston, Oregon, to Ralph and Gladys (Edwards) Lansdale. Betty graduated from Weston High School in 1949 and was employed with the state of Oregon Employment Office for many years.
Betty was a member of the Worldwide Fellowship of Christians. She was married to Robert G. Chapman for 67 years and is survived by Robert and their two children, Phillip Chapman and Connie Cooper; four grandchildren, Zane Chapman, Joel Chapman, Andrew Cooper and Taylor Cooper; and four great-grandchildren.
Betty enjoyed attending church, spending time with family and traveling with her husband and many friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 23, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Weston Cemetery in Weston, Oregon.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
