Heppner
May 22, 1941 — May 21, 2021
Beverly Ann Harris, 79, of Heppner, passed away on May 21, 2021, in Heppner.
Beverly was born to Laverne and Victor Hilderman in Roundup, Montana, on May 22, 1941. After the couple divorced, she was adopted by her stepfather, Herman Schmidt. The family made their home in Portland, Oregon, where Bev graduated high school.
It was there that she met her husband, Bobby Harris. The couple married on April 20, 1961, and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in April of this year.
Bob and Bev moved to the Ione area in 1978 when Bob began work on the construction of the coal fire plant in Boardman. They moved to Hardman in 1980 and resided there until 2015 when Bob got sick, and they moved to Heppner to be closer to their kids.
Bev worked at Wright’s Country Store at Ruggs until its closing. She then worked at Court Street Market and later at Coast to Coast Hardware until she retired.
Bev loved crocheting, sewing, and quilting. Above all else, though, she loved her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
After her husband was diagnosed with dementia and she was no longer able to care for him at home, she made a weekly trip to Hermiston to visit him in long-term care. She was most often accompanied by her great-grandson, Jaime, who had a special place in her heart. Her passing will be felt deeply by many.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bobby Harris Sr’, Hermiston; daughter Connie Harris of Gervais, daughter Shirley Harris of Heppner, son Bobby Harris Jr. (Senie) of Irrigon, son Gene Harris (Patty) of Heppner, and daughter Candy Chick (Kevin) of Heppner; as well as 15 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Gary of Milwaukie, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Laverne Schmidt, and her brother Dean.
A memorial graveside service will be held on June 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Heppner Masonic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions for those who wish can be made to Make-A-Wish, America Gift Processing, 1702 E. Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
