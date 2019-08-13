Nyssa
January 17, 1942 — August 7, 2019
Beverly Ann Rasmussen began her earthly journey January 17, 1942, in Pendleton, Oregon. After 77 years of seeking Jesus, on August 7, 2019, He escorted her through the gates of Heaven into the arms of her husband Lynn. Reunited with her parents Arthur and Rita (Warner) Reimann, her baby brother Wade and so many others, she can finally rest.
Bev was a jokester who made everyone feel loved and accepted. She had a pure heart for Jesus and truly was a friend to all. She graduated from Pendleton High School in 1960. She met and married her husband R. Lynn Rasmussen in September 1966. They raised a family and found retreat at their cabin in the mountains. Bev enjoyed watching her family play sports and hollering a yahooty of encouragement.
Bev was a dedicated homemaker who cut all the neighbors' hair, cleaned and even roofed an occasional house to save up pennies for family adventures. She loved to travel, particularly to the beach, often joking her middle name was GO. After her children were raised she volunteered as an EMT and later worked in the scale house at the mill. Bev always had an ear to listen, a prayer to speak, a helping hand to lend or a nose to pick.
Bev was a bossy older sister of three siblings. She leaves behind Ronald and Jenelle who will reminisce of the laughs they once shared. She was a devoted and loving mother of four. Tim, Teri, Thad and Rick will cherish the memories of a headstrong yet silly-spirited woman they were blessed to call Mom. All seven grandchildren, Chrissy, Lacy, Mitch, Gabby, Ashley, Marc and Hannah, will cherish the times of Gram pitching a tape ball, wrestling on the living room floor or sipping an ice cold Coke in the sunshine. Her three great-grandchildren, Cassidee, Cutter and Tenley, will learn their great-grandmother’s humor through the echoes of laughter heard through the hills of the cabin.
A lifetime resident of Pendleton and Pilot Rock, she will be missed by many but forgotten by none. Please join the family in celebration of Bev’s life at Pendleton Pioneer Chapel on Thursday, August 15 at 2 p.m., with a reception following at the Eagles in Pendleton.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations be made to the Eagles.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
