Pendleton
April 3, 1928 — July 4, 2020
Beverly Claire Jahncke was born on April 3, 1928, to Reta Francis (Stanton) and Jesse Raymond “Dick” Brown at Walla Walla General Hospital. Except for a very few years, Bev spent her entire life in the Pendleton/Walla Walla area. Bev was joined by brother, Donald Raymond in 1929.
Bev’s early years were spent in Pendleton where she and Don attended elementary school. When their mother Reta had to go the tuberculosis sanitarium in The Dalles in May 1941, Bev and Don went to live with their mother’s parents, Frank and Julia Stanton, at their ranch about five miles north of Helix. Sadly, their dad Dick Brown died in December 1941, the same year their mom entered the TB sanitarium. While her mom was in The Dalles she met John Rose, whom she married in 1945.
Bev graduated from Helix High School in 1946. She met Darwin “Dan” Jahncke when he returned from the Army after serving in the Second World War. They were engaged in January 1946, and married in August 1946.
In the early years Bev and Dan moved around a bit as Dan worked construction in Oregon, Washington and Montana. While working in Montana, Dan and Bev became very close to the Helseth family. It was while working with the Helseth family that Bev and Dan started going to gospel meetings and eventually made their choice to accept God and Jesus into their lives. After Dan and Bev returned to the Pendleton area their first visitors were Bob and Betty Chapman, who attended the same simple meetings with them every Sunday morning along with other dear friends.
Bev was proceeded in death by her husband Dan in 1997, her father Dick in 1941, her mother Reta in 2001, and her brother Don in 1984. She is survived by her nephew Jerry Brown and niece Karen Brown, and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Bev has requested there be no ceremony after her death but hopes everyone can and will have fond memories of her life. She has chosen cremation and that her ashes be spread at the family property along the shores of Wallowa Lake.
