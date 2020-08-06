Grants Pass
September 1, 1927 — July 2, 2020
Beverly de Young, age 92, died July 2, 2020, at home in Grants Pass, where she was a longtime resident.
Beverly was born September 1, 1927, in Pilot Rock, a small town in northeastern Oregon. She was the third child of Hans and Mable (Galbreath) Nielsen. Beverly was raised on their large sheep and wheat ranch on East Birch Creek. They worked hard, but enjoyed their natural surroundings, and spent time roaming the hills and streams. Beverly often found a quiet spot to write poetry.
Their home and school had no electricity or running water. Beverly started her education at Harmony School, a one-room schoolhouse with grades 1-8. She enjoyed history and geography, but music was her love. In high school, she was involved in music, especially playing the piano. Beverly was an Oregon certified piano teacher at age 17, and performed in numerous piano concerts. She graduated from Pilot Rock High School in 1945.
Afterward, her family moved to Portland, Oregon, and Beverly worked summers as a nurse’s aide at St. Vincent Hospital and Shriners Hospital for Children. Beverly wanted to go to college, and despite hardship went to Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. She majored in sociology and psychology, earning her bachelor’s degree in social science. She graduated in 1950. Afterwards, Beverly moved to Grants Pass, where she worked for the Newman Methodist Church as a youth counselor, youth activities director and secretary.
At the church, she met Jacob de Jong (English pronunciation de Young), a dairyman from the Netherlands. Jacob had been a Dutch underground resistance fighter during the German Occupation in WWII. They fell in love and got married in Newman Methodist Church on January 3, 1952. They moved around a lot (mostly in Oregon) due to his work. They owned the Royal Dutch Motel in Madras, Oregon, for several years. They returned to Grants Pass in 1971. They had four children. Beverly was active in Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, and PTA. Jacob died young in 1977, but prior to his death they were able to go to Europe and visit the Netherlands.
Beverly was widowed at age 50. She also endured other difficult times in her life, including the loss of everything in a house fire, and later the tragic loss of a daughter and granddaughter, and yet she persevered without complaints. She learned to drive, took college classes at RCC, and volunteered at the library, Helpline, and the Josephine County Historical Society. She also was a charter member of the Joy Luck book group.
Beverly loved her family, friends, music, travel, nature, history, books, poetry, photos, Facebook, community concerts, and cats. Her greatest pride was the closeness of her family, that she loved unconditionally. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a huge part of all of our lives, our central communicator that tied us all together. She had such a sweet, kind, and gentle spirit. She is deeply loved forever and ever.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jacob; daughter Virginia B. Price; granddaughter Nicole M. Price; brothers Lawrence Nielsen and Frank Nielsen; sister Barbara Murry; and son-in-law Robert G. Hoellrich.
She is survived by her daughter Esther Furio and husband Tony Furio of Kodiak, Alaska; daughter LaRita de Young of Grants Pass; son Jacob “Ted” de Young and wife Kimberly de Young of Grants Pass; granddaughter Alberta Laktonen of Juneau, Alaska; granddaughter LaRita Laktonen-Ward and husband Tru Ward of Linden, North Carolina; granddaughter April Counceller and husband Jeremy Counceller of Kodiak, Alaska; and granddaughter Melissa Laktonen and husband Tyler Coffin of Kalispell, Montana. She also has five great-grandchildren, four step grandchildren, and six stepgreat-grandchildren. Many relatives live in Holland — the families of de Jong, Jukema and Oppedijk, with whom she always kept in touch.
Chapel of the Valley-L.B. Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
A private entombment is at Riverview Abbey in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Josephine County Food Bank.
A special thank you to Asante Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.