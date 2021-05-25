Boise, Idaho
June 6, 1942 — May 15, 2021
Beverly J. “Bev” Follett of Boise, Idaho (former resident of Hermiston), was born June 6, 1942, in Montauk, Missouri, the daughter of Lemuel and Avis (Piatt) Pankey. She passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Meridian, Idaho, at the age of 78.
At the age of 9, Bev moved with her family to Mount Vernon, Oregon, where she grew up, attended school and graduated from high school. After high school, she moved to Hermiston, Oregon. She married Keith Follett on May 6, 1962, in Hermiston. The couple divorced many years later.
While in Hermiston, Bev worked at the Umatilla Army Depot as a truck driver for a short time. She then took a job as an inventory clerk for Umatilla Electric Cooperative, where she worked for over 20 years. In 1993, she moved to Boise, Idaho, where she has resided since. In Boise, she worked for Micron as an operator for several years. Her last job was an associate at Walmart in Boise.
Bev enjoyed coloring and doing book puzzles. She also enjoyed being a foster parent for over 10 years.
She is survived by five children: Marlene (Fred) Konnerth, Darlene (Gina) Follett, Brian (Lynne) Follett, Debra (Shane) Glenn and Marcus (Kayla) Follett; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister Bonnie Lemberger; and several extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the Hermiston Cemetery.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
