Beverly Taylor

Taylor

Anchorage, Alaska

February 14, 1932 — March 3, 2020

Beverly Jean (Helemick) Taylor, 88, was born February 14, 1932, and died March 3, 2020. 

Jean was born and raised in Pendleton, Oregon. She lived there until 1962 when she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, with her husband Frederick (Mick) Taylor.

She is preceded in death by her sons Donald and Bill Taylor.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Mick Taylor; her son Robert Taylor and Cathy Taylor; and her daughters Sheri Losby and Craig Losby, and Betti Revet and John Revet.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

