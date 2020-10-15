Irrigon
February 14, 1936 — October 13, 2020
Beverly “JoAn” Smith of Irrigon was born February 14, 1936, in Fossil, Oregon, the daughter of Oscar and Lola Bell (Steagall) Breeding. She passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in The Dalles, Oregon, at the age of 84.
JoAn attended school in Spray, Oregon, and graduated from Spray High School in the class of 1953. She married Floyd Smith at her parents' home in Lexington, Oregon, on January 8, 1955.
JoAn lived in the communities of Spray, Lexington and Irrigon. In her younger years, she worked as a homemaker and helped her husband with the family business, Smith Plumbing and Supplies. She later worked as a desk clerk for the Blue Chimney Auction in Hermiston. She was a coordinator for the Irrigon/Boardman Emergency Assistance Center for many years. She also was a Foster Grandparent at A.C. Houghton Elementary School for several years.
JoAn was a longtime member of the Irrigon Assembly of God Church (currently Family Worship Center) where she played the piano. She also enjoyed baking for family and friends, going to yard sales and talking to family and friends on the phone. She was “Nannie” to her grandchildren and she enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sporting events. Her family was the center of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd in 1990, and her daughter Lola Humphreys in 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, sister Frieda, and brother Paul.
She is survived by a son, Oscar Smith; sister Wanda Taylor; brother Maxwell Breeding; six grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
A private family burial will be at Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Irrigon.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
